Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 29,521 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 100,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EGP opened at $162.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $192.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.98 and its 200 day moving average is $169.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.80 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price objective on EastGroup Properties and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.31.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

