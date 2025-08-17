Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $8,453,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 33.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 1,128.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.29%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $891,478.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,113.20. This trade represents a 33.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

