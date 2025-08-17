Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,066,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $468.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.37 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

