Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,328,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $14,348,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 540,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 300,138 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 34.7% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 776,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 199,840 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,393,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on Papa John’s International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $47.57 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $60.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $529.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.42%.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

