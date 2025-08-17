Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,328.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.