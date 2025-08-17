Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 824.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRE has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Veris Residential Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is -139.13%.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

