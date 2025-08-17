Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 10.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Shares of LEG opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.70. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

