Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Stake in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9,563.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 470,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465,646 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 532,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 277,252 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 756,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,358,000 after purchasing an additional 209,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,068,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,104,000 after purchasing an additional 184,339 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 299,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 102,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $443,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,375. This trade represents a 79.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $6,433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 7,003,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,778,072.24. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,349 over the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC opened at $88.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. SEI Investments Company has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.72 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

