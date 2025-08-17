Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,007 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 48.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 84.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFIN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $110.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.85 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

