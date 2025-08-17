Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,061 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $955,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 276.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,963 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 460.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 167,829 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 137,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $109.45 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.63.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

