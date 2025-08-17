Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,100 Shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Universal were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Universal by 38.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Universal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Universal by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Price Performance

Universal stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. Universal Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $67.33.

Universal Dividend Announcement

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $593.76 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 79.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $148,092.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,293.41. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

