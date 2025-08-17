Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,115 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 215.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $98.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $836.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $209,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,527.69. This represents a 9.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

