Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,211 Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.63. Albemarle Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.95.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -17.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.06.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

