Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,355 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,567 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 531.4% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 678,163 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,349,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,652,000 after acquiring an additional 517,989 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10,270.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 507,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after acquiring an additional 484,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $130.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

