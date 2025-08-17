Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 174 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 63.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 50.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,236.80. This represents a 15.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAD. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.00.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of LAD opened at $301.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.32 and a 12-month high of $405.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.52%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

