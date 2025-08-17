Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,444 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Veritex were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Veritex by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Veritex by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Veritex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Veritex by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.08. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In related news, COO Lavonda Renfro sold 53,411 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,729,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 60,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,567.42. The trade was a 47.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cara Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,111.16. This represents a 36.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,030 shares of company stock worth $10,180,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veritex in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

