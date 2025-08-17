Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,500 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 75.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,708 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 23.3% in the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 98,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.73. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 21.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 24.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $152,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,479.80. The trade was a 20.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

