Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,693 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $624,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 2,189.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 63,494 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 43.2% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 150,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLKN. Wall Street Zen raised MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $961.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.80 million. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 31st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -133.93%.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

See Also

