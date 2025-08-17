Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,781 Shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in APA were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3,303.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 260,313 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of APA by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 34.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 68,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2,709.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. APA Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.23.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on APA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Capital cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.61.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

