Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 433 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $1,324,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 269.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $5,679,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $14,924,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.5%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $266.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $293.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.49 and its 200 day moving average is $220.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

