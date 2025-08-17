Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 476 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Paylocity by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 115.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. This represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $171.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $150.87 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCTY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.71.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

