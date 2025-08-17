Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 511 Shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of LNN opened at $139.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.81. Lindsay Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $150.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day moving average of $133.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $169.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.87 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Insider Activity at Lindsay

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total value of $263,700.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,169.92. This represents a 36.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $596,210.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,394.89. The trade was a 29.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,162. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

