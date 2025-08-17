Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 515 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $6,958,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 11,100.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,706.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59,520.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 12,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total value of $1,942,727.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,478.32. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $335,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,162. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR opened at $146.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 0.59. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.41 and a 52-week high of $255.04.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $550.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

