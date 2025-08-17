Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 5,544 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 2,878.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 52,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hope Bancorp

About Hope Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.