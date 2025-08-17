Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 5,877 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 1,107.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NeoGenomics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,436,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,645,000 after buying an additional 78,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NeoGenomics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 111,170 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NEO shares. Piper Sandler set a $11.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Leerink Partners lowered NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Aaron Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $802.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NeoGenomics Profile

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.