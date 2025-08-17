Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 690 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 6.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,070,000 after acquiring an additional 175,273 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,882,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,158,000 after acquiring an additional 115,564 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,436,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,435,000 after purchasing an additional 259,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,332,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,569,000 after purchasing an additional 399,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.32. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

