Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Andersons were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Andersons by 426.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

ANDE opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.75. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

