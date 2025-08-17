Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Campbell’s by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 498,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 321,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell's Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. The Campbell’s Company has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.06.

Campbell's Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

