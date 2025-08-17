Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MORN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar
In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $2,246,485.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,442,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,924,627.66. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $18,257,730. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.
Morningstar Trading Down 0.2%
MORN stock opened at $258.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.34 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.66 and its 200 day moving average is $296.51.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million.
Morningstar Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morningstar
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Energy Stocks to Gain Exposure to the Carbon Capture Boom
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AI Glasses to Replace Smartphones? Meta Is Taking Aim at Apple
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Real Reason Ford Stock Is Rallying—Can It Keep Going?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.