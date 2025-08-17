Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MORN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.86, for a total transaction of $2,246,485.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,442,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,924,627.66. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $18,257,730. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $258.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.34 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.66 and its 200 day moving average is $296.51.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.84 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

