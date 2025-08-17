Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mosaic by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,119,000 after acquiring an additional 287,493 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,990,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,086,000 after acquiring an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,672,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,265,000 after acquiring an additional 921,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,113,000 after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

