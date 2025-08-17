NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NewJersey Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 42.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in NewJersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 6,245.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 107.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewJersey Resources

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,211.80. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Stock Down 1.1%

NewJersey Resources stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

