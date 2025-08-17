Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 76.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Nice Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $133.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. Nice has a 1 year low of $127.00 and a 1 year high of $200.65.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.18 million. Nice had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 18.92%. Nice’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

