Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Novanta were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 934,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,435,000 after acquiring an additional 81,397 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $114.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.02. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.76 and a 1 year high of $186.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.97 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Novanta’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOVT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

