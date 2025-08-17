NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is IFP Advisors Inc’s 5th Largest Position

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,508 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,418,050.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

