Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $9.93 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $407.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -6.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEB

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.