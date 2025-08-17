PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of PJT Partners worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in PJT Partners by 1,640.0% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $179.53 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.07 and a 12-month high of $190.27. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.41.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $731.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PJT. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $407,401.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $1,563,466.87. Following the sale, the director owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,615.63. This represents a 54.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,792 shares of company stock worth $3,686,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

