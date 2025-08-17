PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,248 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 681.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 408,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,485,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 394,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 308,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 578,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 197,337 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

NYSE CTO opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently -132.17%.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 91,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,414.94. This trade represents a 2.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Albright bought 3,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 628,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,316.35. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,800 shares of company stock worth $132,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

(Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

See Also

