PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 107.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 834.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $828,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,425.68. The trade was a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $168,924.72. Following the sale, the director owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,208.16. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.95. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 85.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

