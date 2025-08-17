PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 758.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 134.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Capri by 139.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $20.97 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.37. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.50%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

