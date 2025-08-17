PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at about $5,020,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 230,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 63,416 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 438.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 55,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 0.1%

PZZA opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $529.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.48 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 81.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PZZA. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

See Also

