Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 837.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

