Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.12. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 39,068 shares.

Rare Element Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.93.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

