Reklaim Ltd. (OTC:MYIDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reklaim Ltd. (OTC:MYIDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,800 shares, anincreaseof503.3% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Reklaim Trading Up 3.1%
Shares of Reklaim stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Reklaim has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
Reklaim Company Profile
