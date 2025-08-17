Reklaim Ltd. (OTC:MYIDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reklaim Ltd. (OTC:MYIDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 36,800 shares, anincreaseof503.3% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Reklaim Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Reklaim stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Reklaim has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Reklaim Company Profile

Reklaim Ltd. provides data to brands and agencies, platforms, and data companies in Canada and the United States. It allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data. The company was formerly known as Killi Ltd. and changed its name to Reklaim Ltd. in November 2021. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

