Robotics Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 15th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, SPX Technologies, Ouster, Applied Industrial Technologies, and EPAM Systems are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, development, manufacture or deployment of robotic systems and automation technologies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of robotics across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and agriculture. As a sector play, robotics stocks can offer high growth opportunities but may also carry risks tied to technological innovation cycles and capital-intensive research and development. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.01. 117,028,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,962,234. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.00.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,913. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $8.67 on Friday, reaching $319.04. 289,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,709. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76.

SPX Technologies (SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $186.75. 431,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $209.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.93.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

OUST traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $35.38. 2,141,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,249. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.74. Ouster has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded down $16.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.09. 294,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.33. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $191.31 and a 12-month high of $282.98.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.71. The stock had a trading volume of 422,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,375. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.67.

