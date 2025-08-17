Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $5,524,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 174.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 13.4% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 87,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 15.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.76 and a 52 week high of $125.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SANM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

