Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stake Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of Scholar Rock worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In related news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $100,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,019.52. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $200,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 616,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,313,612.60. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,654 shares of company stock worth $3,101,811. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SRRK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price target on Scholar Rock and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 2.7%

SRRK opened at $31.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

