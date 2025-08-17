Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.45, but opened at $18.67. Schrodinger shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 409,203 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Schrodinger from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $54.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 million. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 76.22% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. Schrodinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrodinger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,591,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,089,000 after acquiring an additional 174,684 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Schrodinger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 190,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Schrodinger by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 121.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 19.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

