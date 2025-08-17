Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Short Interest Update

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 124,200 shares, anincreaseof511.8% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 232,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SCHJ stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

