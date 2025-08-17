Short Interest in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Rises By 500.1%

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 723,700 shares, agrowthof500.1% from the July 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently,0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 355,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Price Performance

GUNR stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.95.

About FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

Featured Stories

