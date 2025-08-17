Short Interest in Maxus Realty Trust Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Rises By 500.0%

Maxus Realty Trust Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, anincreaseof500.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently,0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Get Maxus Realty Trust alerts:

Maxus Realty Trust Stock Up 2.3%

Maxus Realty Trust stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. Maxus Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.05.

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:MRTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter.

About Maxus Realty Trust

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc (the Trust), is structured as what is commonly referred to as an umbrella partnership REIT, or UPREIT, structure. To effect the UPREIT restructuring, the Trust formed Maxus Operating Limited Partnership, a Delaware limited partnership (“MOLP”), to which the Trust contributed all of its assets, in exchange for a 99.999% partnership interest in MOLP and the assumption by MOLP of all of the Trust’s liabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxus Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxus Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.